Sallah: Jigawa disburses over N1.2bn to retirees, families of deceased civil servants

THE Jigawa State government has disbursed N1.2 billion to families of the deceased and retired civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Board, Alhaji Kamulu Aliyu Musa, while flagging off the payment to the beneficiaries.

The executive secretary explained that the amount covers retirement, death, and death pension balance benefits and eight percent contribution refunds.

Alhaji Musa explained that “the beneficiaries were from the state government, 27 local government councils and local education authorities.”

According to him, “there are 171 workers who retired from local education…