Suspected gunmen kill security man, set filling station ablaze in Ondo

Some gunmen in the early hour of Monday invaded a petroleum filling station, Titolu Venture filling station in Igoba, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing a security guard attached to the station before razing the filing station.

The station manager, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba, while speaking with newsmen said he was notified about the fire outbreak in the station around 4 am.

He said he had to rush to the station only to find the security guard tied with ropes and had been killed while the premises was set ablaze by the hoodlums.

He, however, said no one could be traced to the incident and said, “at about 4 am, I was called by one of the residents, and on…