US Independence Day shooting: Six dead in July 4 parade near Chicago

Police are still searching for a gunman who shot dead six people at a Fourth of July Independence Day parade near the US city of Chicago, officials say according to a BBC report.

The event in the city of Highland Park was suddenly halted shortly after 10:00 local (15:00 GMT), when several shots were heard.

Residents have been urged to stay at home and contact their loved ones to make sure they are safe.

City authorities said 24 people had also been hospitalised.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are aggressively looking for the individual responsible for this shooting,” Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told reporters.

Police have…