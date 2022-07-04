Waste-to-wealth training for Gombe youths, part of our mandate ― NEDC

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has stated that the waste-to-wealth training it embarked upon in the states that make up the North-East subregion is a means of creating employment among the teeming unemployed youths as well as helping to improve the environment from pollution and degradation.

The assertion was made by Head of Environment and Natural Resources of the NEDC, Adamu Lawan at the beging of a one-week training on waste management and recycling for youths in Gombe State on Monday.

Lawan also said that the training is to empower the youths in the state adding that it is relevant to the mandate of the Commission which is intervention and development-oriented…