Why we arrest motorists with faded number plates — VIO

The Federal Capital Territory Vehicle Inspection Office (FCT VIO) says its arrest of motorists over faded vehicle number plates is not to extort them but ensure compliance with traffic rules.

The FCT VIO spokesperson, Mr Kalu Emetu, made the clarification following complaints by motorists over the issue.

Some of the motorists said they were made to pay a heavy fine of up to N20,000 and directed to procure a new number plate for no fault of theirs.

The motorists said that the VIO should blame the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) for the substandard number plates which fade easily, instead of heaping the blame entirely on them.

Emetu, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria…