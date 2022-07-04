Zamfara governor’s call – Tribune Online

FACED with heightening insecurity which has culminated in unabated destruction of lives and properties as well as disruption of farming activities in his domain, Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has reportedly directed the state Commissioner of Police to issue gun licences to citizens of the state who are willing to bear arms for self-defence. This is not the first time a head of a subnational government has recommended such a seemingly precipitate action to citizens in order to rein in insecurity. Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Bello Masari of Katsina State had earlier echoed similar sentiments. But Governor Matawalle’s seriousness about his …