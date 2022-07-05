Acting prowess not beauty, but…, Nollywood actress, Nwaoha

Fast-rising Nollywood starlet, Chioma Nwaoha has continued to make an impact in the make-believe world despite her few years in the industry.

The actress, who recently wrapped up a movie entitled, “Poisoned Passion” alongside veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu in a production directed by Chidi Chijioke and “Enemy Within” where she co-starred with Van Vicker, is currently on location shooting another work entitled, “My Crime.”

The rising star, an indigene of Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, studied Entrepreneurship at the National Open University of Nigeria, in Asaba, Delta State.

Nwaoha, who is barely three years old in the movie industry, and despite having to combine her…