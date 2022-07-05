AFAN warns farmers against fake grant-issuing portal

ALL Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has dissociated itself from a portal requesting farmers to register and claim N100,000 grant.

In a statement signed by AFAN’s Director of Administration, Chief Chinedu Agbaji, the association warned farmers and unsuspecting members of the public to be wary of scammers, stating that the association is not giving grant of N100,000 to farmers.

The statement further assured members of AFAN that improving welfare of farmers through strategic business partnerships is underway and remains paramount in the association’s agenda.

Thje statement further raed:“This is to…