Bauchi to generate 10,000 megawatts of power through incinerated solid waste ​― BASEPA DG 

No less than 10,000 megawatts of electric power will be generated by Bauchi State Government for consumption by a segment of the Bauchi metropolis through incinerated solid waste as soon as the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project is concluded, the Director-General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) disclosed.

In order to achieve that feat, the State Government recently signed an MoU with a foreign power firm, Powerdot.Uk for incinerating solid waste in the industrial area of Bauchi metropolis.

The disclosure was made by the Director-General of BASEPA who said that the initiative is through the Agency’s Municipal Solid Wastes Management…