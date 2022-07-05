Democracy, good governance and development in Nigeria (2)

The parameters of democratic rule in Nigeria: how well has Nigeria ticked the boxes? According to the United Nations Development Programme Office, there are nine (9) core characteristics of democratic rule, to wit:

Participation

Rule of Law

Transparency

Responsiveness

Consensus

Orientation

Equity

Effectiveness; and

Efficiency.

Participation

The idea of popular participation is crucial to both democratisation and development. It can be considered one of the determinants of democratic practice. Popular participation is the empowerment of the people to involve themselves in the regulating structures and designing policies and programmes that serve the interest of all and…