DMO lists N2506bn Sukuk on NGX

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has listed the N250 billion, 10-year 13 per cent Ijarah Sovereign Sukuk due 2031, on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

The Ijarah Sovereign Sukuk was successfully listed on NGX, having fulfilled the conditions set by the Financial Regulatory Advisory Council of Experts (FRACE) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which stipulated that trading in the instrument would only be permissible after the commencement of works on the road projects scheduled for construction through the Sukuk assets.

This listing will facilitate its trading and provide liquidity to investors, further deepening the Nigerian capital market.

The Ijarah…