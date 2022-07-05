Edo Catholic priest was only tortured, not kidnapped ― Benin Diocese

The Catholic Diocese of Benin City has explained how Fr. Luigi Brenna managed to escape being kidnapped while watching a local football match in Usen community, Benin City on Sunday.

The Diocese in a statement by Very Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh admitted that an attempt was made to abduct him after sporadic shootings which lasted for several minutes but the cleric feigned dead, thereby forcing the suspected kidnappers to abandon him.

It was added that Fr. Brenna was never taken into custody by the kidnappers more or less the reported demands and payment of ransom for his release.

The statement read: “His Grace, Most Rev. Augustine O. Akubeze, we give thanks to God for the…