Foreign scouts shortlist 17 Bayelsa-based U-17 players for trial

Europe-based football scouts have shortlisted 17 Bayelsa U-17 players for trials abroad in continuation of the Operation Special Hunt for Grassroot Talents across the eight local government areas of the state

Disclosing this in a statement, the Director-General of the Prosperity Football club tournament and Chairman Local Organizing Committee, Ono Akpe said the players were picked after a rigorous screening under the supervision of FDC/VISTAGELENDZHIK.

The selected players are; Akali Murphy, Daniel Angel, Tombiri Jeff, Tobin Kentimi, Goddey Kingsley, Inoro Joshua, Chinedu Amadi, Igbogidi David, Jackson Pere and Gede Mike.

Others are; Abbey Daupamo, Wisdom Eric, Akpos Godbless,…