Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate

Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police inspector and the abduction of a Chinese expatriate at a quarry in Shao, Moro local government area of the state on Sunday.

Tribune Online gathered that the assailants also burnt the car allegedly used in the operation and disappeared into thin air.

It was also gathered that one other police operative, reportedly injured in the attack, is said to be receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that “the command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and perpetrators apprehended.”

Meanwhile, the…