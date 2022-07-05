Victim nabs phone thief five months after absconding

THE saying ‘everyday for the thief, one day for the owner’ came to bear on a 44-year-old lady, Bamidele Funke, as she was seen by her victim, Adekola Zainab, on Saturday, July 2, five months after she stole the tailor’s phone after presenting herself as an intending customer.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the victim was passing by a shop at Ayegunle area in Ibadan, Oyo State, when she sighted Funke who was unlocking a shop belonging to her sister for the day’s business.

A challenge by her victim who reminded her of how she disappeared with her phone in January while pretending to use it in sending a fashion style to a friend was vehemently denied by Funke. Not only that,…