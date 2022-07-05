We’ve dismissed judge who dissolved marriage, snatched complainant’s wife ― Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has said it has fired a customary court judge, Mr Ishola Razaki Adeyemi, who allegedly dissolved a marriage and snatched the wife of a complainant, Mr. Olayemi Ayeni.

In a video, Ayeni was seen narrating how Adeyemi, who allegedly had interest in his wife, dissolved their union and denied him access to his children.

According to Ayeni, when he protested the development, Adeyemi got him arrested by the police and he was subsequently transferred to Kirikiri Prison in Lagos State.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, the case was investigated by the Lagos…