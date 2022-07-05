Why land values, house prices continue to rise —Olodu

What are the reasons for the increase in property’s investment in Nigeria, especially Lekki – Lagos?

People buying properties can be categorised into two: Local people, who have money and Nigerians in diaspora. Despite the fact that money is scarce in the country, some Nigerians still get money and diaspora Nigerians repatriate money to the country for investment including real estate. In 2021, the amount of money repatriated by Nigerians was greater than the revenue from oil. Since property is a basic need, people will be keen in investing in it except in the period of war.

Secondly, corruption is still part of us In Nigeria and a lot of corrupt Nigerians find property…