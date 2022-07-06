Adelabu set to be affirmed Accord Party gov candidate in Oyo

A new entrant into the Accord party, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, is set to be affirmed as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State for the 2023 election.

Adelabu, who was governorship party of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election had on June 2 announced his defection to the Accord party, where he said he will pursue his governorship ambition.

Adelabu’s defection came after he declared the APC governorship primary held on May 27 that Senator Teslim Folarin won, as an ignominious charade.

However, uncertainty has reigned on whether or not Adelabu had secured the governorship candidature of the Accord party with Mr Saheed Ajadi consistently…