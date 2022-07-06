Anambra govt promises to restore lasting peace in Ngige’s community

The Anambra State government has promised to restore lasting peace in Alor community, Idemili North Council Area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that Alor, the home town of the serving Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for some years now have been involved in a leadership crisis among factions in the town.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, who stated this when the two factions of Alor Peoples convention came for a reconciliatory meeting in his office at Government House, Awka, on Tuesday, assured the Stakeholders that the governor has the final decision in their differences, promised to look…