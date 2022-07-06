Bauchi FRSC deploys 987 personnel for 7-days special patrol operations 

RS 12.1 Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy a total of 987 personnel for the 2022 Eid-el- Kabir special patrol to ensure an accident-free certification.

Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi said that the 987 personnel comprise Regular, Special Marshals and First Road Traffic Corps Respondents (RTC) from five major routes in and out of Bauchi State.

For logistics, the Command is deploying 6 ambulances; 10 patrol vehicles; one heavy-duty tow truck; two power bikes mainly for highway surveillance, speed control patrol and alert motorists of obstructions and failed part of highways.

Also, communication…