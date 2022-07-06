Bread scarcity looms in Anambra as South-East bakers threaten strike

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), South-East chapter, will withdraw its services from July 13, as directed by its national body.

The Zonal Chairman of the association, Chief Dominic Nwibe, made this known in an interview with our correspondent Wednesday.

Anambra State is presumed to have the highest number of bread bakers in the South-East.

On June 26, the National President of AMBCN, Malam Mansur Umar, said members would begin a two-week strike from July 13, citing an increase in the prices of bakery materials.

He said: “We had a zonal meeting in Abakaliki and decided to follow the directive which is supposed to last for two weeks.

“A bag of…