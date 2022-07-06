I have not picked Senator Datti as my running mate for 2023 — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has debunked reports that he has picked his running mate for the 2023 general election as Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He said this while speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday.

Obi, however, did not mention who exactly his running mate would be.

Baba-Ahmed, a 46-year-old academic, businessman, and politician, is from Kano in northern Nigeria.

From 2003 to 2007, he served in the House of Representatives. In April 2011, he was elected senator for Kaduna North in Nigeria’s Kaduna State on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change.

He was a member of the Peoples Democracy Party and one of the…