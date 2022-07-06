In Passing the Baton, Akinfenwa explains ministerial succession in the church

Archbishop Joseph Olatunji Akinfenwa’s book, Pasing the Baton: Religious Familism and Ministerial Succession in the Life and Genealogy of Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, adds to the growing scholarship on the life and times of Bishop Crowther.

The book particularly focuses on the continuity of the Christian faith by Bishop Crowther’s descendants, who Akinfenwa points out, continued their father’s legacy of Christian stewardship for the betterment of their community and the world at large.

The eight-chapter book starts with ‘A Faith to Pass On,’ where Bishop Akinfenwa describes faith as a personal affair, before going to ask if it can be passed down to biological…