Matawalle should be careful – Tribune Online

The Zamfara State government has officially directed the inhabited communities of the state to carry arms for self-defense as a result of the insurmountable bandits attack shattering the state, leading to the destruction of lives and personal possessions of the zone’s commoners. This action, however, would add fuel to the sad development unfolding in the state and beyond by potentially making it unmanageable because everyone would have a gun to protect themself from this foreboding omen. This defensive stance would lead to the offensive.

The Zamfara State government should therefore be conscious of the fact that the Ukraine war, which induced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ring…