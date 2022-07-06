NUPRC engages industry operators in reading of field development plans

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Wednesday, said it is currently engaging industry operators on the reading of Marginal Oil field development plans.

It said this would help operators identify declining and shut-in wells for the purpose of enhancing oil and gas production.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe made the disclosure while giving his address on “Providing Regulatory Oversight in the PIA Era” at the 2022 NOG Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

His words: “The Commission in its regulatory focus is currently engaging operators on the reading of field development plans, identifying declining and shut-in Wells aimed…