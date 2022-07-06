One injured, N5m property lost in Kwara gas explosion

A gas explosion in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State, on Tuesday night, destroyed property worth N5 million.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at about 7.30 pm at Baba-Soja’s junction, along Alagbado Specialist Hospital road, Okelele, Ilorin.

It was also gathered that raging fire, which emanated from a gas retail shop in the area, consumed goods in three shops located in the vicinity while property and money estimated at N5m were destroyed.

A woman said to be the wife of the owner of the gas retail shop was said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby private health clinic for medical attention.

It was also gathered that the woman was later…