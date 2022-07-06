Women, marginalisation question and Adamawa’s valorous example

THERE is a sense in which the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) showed a darling example in its recently held primary election across the country, save for instances of irregularities in few states, including Imo, my state, where government actors made a charade of a process that should ordinarily have deepened democratic practice. Distasteful as the Imo instance is, it is not the thrust of intervention. Of greater good is the standard set by the national secretariat of the party, which, in any case, is an admirable and enduring legacy with regard to female representation in politics in this dispensation. The party did score a golden goal by ensuring the inclusion of a novel…