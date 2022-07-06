Your absence from investigative hearing attempt to frustrate House probe, Gbajabiamila tells CBN, NNPC, others

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the failure of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to attend the investigative hearing into the actual daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila made the remarks during the flag-off of the investigative hearing into the ‘Ascertain the actual daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Nigeria’, chaired by Honourable Abdulkadir Abdullahi. Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the deputy…