Apply creativity to overcome unemployment, Makinde charges outgoing corps members

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged corps members who just completed their one-year mandatory service to apply their creativity to secure a means of livelihood due to the high level of unemployment in the country.

Makinde gave the charge on Thursday during his address at the passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Makinde, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Seun Fakorede, stated that in view of the high level of unemployment in the country it is imperative that youths apply their creativity to become self-employed.

He indicated that the youth scheme has…