Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, set to resign

Boris Johnson is to resign on Thursday following a rebellion in his Conservative Party and is expected to address the nation in the coming hours.

“The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today,” a Downing Street spokesman told CNN.

Johnson has become engulfed in a series of scandals that forced even his most stalwart supporters to abandon him.

More than 50 lawmakers have resigned from the government since Tuesday, furious about the botched handling of the resignation by Johnson’s former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men last week.

Johnson initially attempted to ride out the crisis — despite an unprecedented flight of…