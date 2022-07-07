Delta approves N400m grant to 40 mission schools

The sum of N400 million grant has been approved by the Delta State government to 40 mission schools in the state to enable them to upgrade and expand their facilities.

Each of the schools is expected to receive a sum of N10 million.

According to the state Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the gesture was part of the state government’s measures to ensure that the schools did not lag behind in terms of facilities and human capital development efforts.

Aniagwu, announced this while briefing journalists on some of decisions reached at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the deputy governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro.

He stated that…