Group petitions AGF over alleged unfair distribution of NLNG Train 7 projects

The Northern Voices for Equity and Justice (NVEJ) has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami over what it called unfair distribution of the ongoing Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 Project contracts across all regions of the country.

In a statement made available to journalists, the group led by Kabir Ahmed, noted alleged that managers of the NLNG Train 7 Project including the contractors, Saipem and Daewoo and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) are deliberately awarding contracts on the project to their proxies, associates and cronies.

The NLNG project is expected to increase the six…