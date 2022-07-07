Ibadan Chamber of Commerce lays foundation for office annexe

The Ibadan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has performed the sod-turning/foundation-laying ceremony of the construction of its office annexe.

At the ceremony, which took place at ICCI Commerce House, Ring Road, Ibadan on Thursday, July 7, the President, ICCI, Arch. Bamidele Samson, said the N250 million project was embarked upon following the need to further improve the operations of the Chamber.

“Ibadan Chamber of Commerce came into being in 1960. About 1985, the place where we are now was acquired by the Chamber. It was a residential building converted to Chamber Office with the Boy’s Quarters rented out for the maintenance of this office.

“After so many years of…