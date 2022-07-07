Increases in BMI, potty belly linked to higher risk for male breast cancer

INCREASES in BMI and abdominal obesity appeared associated with higher risk for male breast cancer, according to study results published in Cancer Epidemiology.

“Breast cancer is uncommon in men and knowledge about its causation limited. Obesity is a risk factor but there has been no investigation of whether weight change is an independent risk factor among men, as it is in women,” Anthony J. Swerdlow, FMedsci, epidemiologist and head of the epidemiology section at Institute of Cancer Research in England, and colleagues wrote.

In the national case-control study, trained research nurses interviewed 1,998 men with…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

