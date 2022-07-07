Key players attribute high fares to multiple factors

Participants at the just-concluded National Aviation Conference organized by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have lamented the high airfare costs attributed to multiple factors identified as the cost of goods sold, intermediary costs, government multiple taxes, regulatory charges, time of purchase (early-bird options), fuel costs, market forces of demand and supply, and costs related to original aircraft manufacturers.

Other factors also cited include: safety and security concerns, poor intra-African connectivity, market access limitations, and inadequate infrastructure as some of the challenges facing the industry.

Speaking on behalf of the domestic airlines, the…