Nigeria’s Refugee Commission to build 5 resettlement cities for displaced persons ― Suleiman

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has commenced the process of providing five resettlement cities to harbour displaced persons in parts of the country.

Federal Commissioner of the Refugee Commission, Imaan Sulaiman, disclosed this on Thursday at Presidential Villa, Abuja during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

According to her, the pilot phase of the project will begin in Borno, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa and Edo states.

She explained: “When displacements happen, floods, communal clashes, people lose their homes and means of livelihood. So, we have started a piloting phase of…