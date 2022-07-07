North-West APC to set up special room

Disturbed by the poor results of voters registration in the North-West, the Zonal office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded an arrangement to set up a special room that will monitor the progress of exercise in the zone.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the National Vice Chairman, Northwest Salihu Lukman, noted that the statistic coming out as regards voters’ registration in the zone is worrisome.

He pointed out that “as leaders given the mandate to steer the activities in the zone we feel there’s the need to do everything to correct it.

The APC leader noted that “We have decided to take steps to address the situation. To this end, we…