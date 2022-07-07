NYSC denies rape of corps members in Akwa Ibom robbery attack

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday, confirmed a robbery attack on its Akwa-Ibom State lodge but denied reports of the rape of corps members by the gunmen.

It was reacting to reports that gunmen attacked, raped and robbed corps members of their valuables.

In a statement, the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Mrs Ekwe Chinyere, said a visit was paid to the affected corps members for an on-the-spot-assessment.

She said her interaction with the said corps members revealed that 21 corps members who occupy the said property were attacked by thieves at about 1 am.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables, including phones, laptops, and some cash. They confirmed…