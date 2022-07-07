Ogun agro-cargo airport set for flight operations by end of 2022

Barring any minute change, Ogun State Cargo International airport located at Ilisan Remo may be ready for flight take-off and landing by the end of 2022.

Dropping this hint at the airport construction site on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Works, Mr Ade Akinsanya, equally said the airport runway will be completed by the end of July 2022.

Conducting some journalists round the airport projects, the commissioner who gave the size of the airport runway as 4 kilometers which makes it longer than the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos declared that the works on the runway have reached 90 percent completion.

The airport when completed and commissioned next year will fall into a…