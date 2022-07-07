OYSCHST signs MOU with LAUTECH for Dental Nursing programme

The management of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology (OYSCHST), Eleyele, Ibadan had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, for its Dental Nursing programme.

The official legal document of the MoU was jointly signed by the immediate past provost of the College, Mr Siji Ganiyu; registrar, Mrs Oladupe Ayoola and the acting vice chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Mojeed Liasu.

Speaking after the signing of the MOU Professor Liasu extolled the virtues and sterling qualities of OYSCHST immediate past provost, Mr Siji Ganiyu describing him as a good public administrator.

He noted that Mr…