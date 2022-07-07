USAID-HMW donates 210 learning items, others to two Bauchi health institutions

Determined to create a conducive learning process to help the students, 210 classroom items have been donated to the Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Science, Bauchi by USAID-Nigeria Health Management Work (HMW) Activity.

The disclosure was by Mr Robert Bature, USAID -HMW State Coordinator while handing over the items to the College in Bauchi noting that it was in its bid to contribute to the learning process of the health training institution.

The skill laboratory equipment was also handed over to Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Technology, Ningi including; Adult Skull, Adult Weighing Scale, Doll and Pelvis stretcher among others.

Robert Bature said that USAID-HMW has…