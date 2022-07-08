12 African Instagram fans to enjoy free visit to Dubai with four Nollywood stars

Twelve Africans are to enjoy a free visit, all expenses paid trip to Dubai by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The lucky winners will join four Nollywood stars in the Dubai Tourism raffle draw trip scheduled for the much sought-after Middle East city.

Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma Mcdermott, and Chioma Akpotha are the Nollywood stars billed for the trip.

The criteria for participating in the draw has already been announced on the individual social media handle of the four ladies.

According to the organisers, each of the lucky 12 winners gets a round-trip economy flight ticket from the nearest airport with flights to Dubai, 5 nights’ accommodation, meals, entry…