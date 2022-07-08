Amosun’s loyalist, Akinlade, defects to PDP

The former governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State. Akinlade is equally picking the deputy governorship slot to run with the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. Akinlade blamed the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

