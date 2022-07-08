Bring to bear your experience, integrity, Yayale Ahmed urges Adegoroye

A former secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, has urged the new Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, to bring to bear his wealth of experience and integrity on the transformation of the transport sector in the country.

Ahmed who made the remark in Abuja on Thursday while chairing a dinner in honour of the new Minister hosted by a former Permanent Secretary, Dr Goke Adegoroye, expressed optimism that Adegoroye will make a difference in the transport sector.

According to him, Adegoroye’s political experience and leadership qualities will help in his new national assignment just as he commended the President for putting a round…