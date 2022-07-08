FCT Minister explains rationale for implementation of the FCT Park Policy

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has come out to explain the rationale for the implementation of the FCT Park Policy, which entails a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages and all nightlife fun seekers to leave parks in the FCT by 7 pm.

Malam Bello who disclosed this when he received the management team of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), led by the Managing Director, Buki Ponle on a courtesy visit to the FCTA on Thursday, said the parks and gardens now harbour criminals, drug addicts and produce noise pollution, all of which pose serious security challenges to neighbourhoods and FCT residents as a whole.

He said: “Abuja by design is…