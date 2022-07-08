Folarin, Ajimobi preach tolerance, religious harmony

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin and candidate of the party for Ibadan South-West 11 constituency, Mr Idris Ajimobi have urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and religious harmony as the world marks Eid-el-Kabir.

In separate messages, they said Muslims should imbibe the injunctions of Prophet Muhammed which include humility, gratitude and charity towards one another.

They also urged Muslims to use the opportunity of this Holy occasion to pray for Nigeria to overcome her current security and economic crises.

Folarin, in his own message, said people of the state must not lose sight of the…