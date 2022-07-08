Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot twice during campaign speech

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister has died after being shot twice as he made a campaign speech in the south of the country earlier today.

The 67-year-old, who served for a total of nine years over two terms, was gunned down in the city of Nara around 11.30 am as he rallied support for the local candidate ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday. His death was announced by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party six hours later, shortly after his wife Akie arrived at his bedside.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41 and a navy veteran, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder while wielding what appeared to be a homemade shotgun. Police say he has since…