La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort’s Corporate Beach Olympics debut October 1

Sport tourism in Nigeria is to receive a boost as La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort introduces a new sport package into its ecosystem known as Corporate Beach Olympics.

The African themed and award winning resort, which is located in Ikegun Village on the outskirts of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos and founded by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, is noted for its personalised tourism offerings blended with traditional African styles and modern fusion.

Speaking on this new offering, the Group General Manager of the resort, Abidemi Adeboye, said it is part of the resort’s commitment to continue to deepen the experience of patrons and visitors of the resort through innovations.

Adeboye said this new…