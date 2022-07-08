MTN teams up with ETAP to reward Nigerians for good driving

MTN Nigeria, a leading technology company, has teamed up with ETAP, a mobility technology company that creates solutions and incentives to improve the automotive experience across Africa, to reward Nigerian drivers for maintaining good driving behaviour.

Leveraging ETAP’s game-changing app which uses advanced telematics to monitor driving behaviour such as speed, acceleration, braking, cornering and focus, MTN customers across Nigeria will be able to earn Safe Driving Points that can be converted into vouchers for fuel, shopping vouchers for the most in-demand retail outlets, cinema and concert tickets, as well as vouchers for other exciting experiences. ETAP will also sponsor…