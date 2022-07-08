Nigerian pilgrims, others converge on Mount Arafat as hajj climaxes today

ABOUT 40,000 Nigerian pilgrims will today join other pilgrims from across the world to climb the Mount Arafat, which is the climax of the annual hajj exercise.

Today’s Arafat Day is coming after two years of hiatus, 2020-2021, during which international pilgrims were not allowed to participate in hajj, which is the fifth pillar of Islam.

The Day of Arafat falls on 9 Dhul-Hijjah and second of the five-day spiritual exercise, preceding 10 Dhul-Hijjah when Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-ul Adha to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham)’s obedience to Allah to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

The spiritual exercise started on Thursday when the about one million pilgrims…